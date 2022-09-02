Misuse of streetlight poles unabated in city

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 1

A number of telecommunication or cable network companies are misusing the trees and Municipal Corporation (MC) streetlight poles for giving support to wires in absence of any check by the authorities concerned in the city.

A number of companies have installed their own private poles to support wires on the Municipal Corporation roads and also got the wires installed underground. But it is not clear how many such companies had actually taken the required permission from the MC for the same.

Dangling wires causing inconvenience The dangling wires have also become a big nuisance. In several areas, such wires are commonly seen hanging from the streetlight, electricity poles, billboards or lying broken on the roads, causing inconveniences to the public in absence of any check by the authorities concerned.

Environmental activists said the trees can’t be used for supporting the wires. Reportedly, a number of private companies don’t even pay any fee to the MC for using the poles for their network wires.

Kapil Arora, member, Public Action Committee, said, “The wires can’t be tied with the trees at all. The government should direct the department concerned to get such wires removed from the trees on priority.”

Arora further said, “At several locations, electricity and streetlight poles have tilted due to the extra load of wires belonging to telecommunication and cable network companies. The government should order a probe to check whether these companies have taken any approval from the department concerned for using government poles. It should also be checked in all areas whether such companies pay any kind of fee. Moreover, the MC should install separate pipelines for installation of underground wires and it should charge required fees from these companies for using the pipeline.”

A resident of Partap Nagar near Sangeet Cinema in Ludhiana, SP Singh Kalsi, said, “The dangling broadband and other network wires from poles are a common scene in different parts of the city. The government should order a probe whether these companies pay the required fees to the civic body and PSPCL for using the poles. It should also be probed how many companies have installed their wires underground and whether such companies had taken the required approval from MC for the same. A number of times improperly installed underground wires led to road cave-ins.”

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the broadband companies or other network companies are not paying any fees to the MC for using the streetlight poles or installing their own poles for wires. “We will bring a resolution in MC’s General House meeting to start charging fees from such companies for using the MC’s streetlight poles”, he said.

A senior official of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), however, said the companies take required permission from the PSPCL’s executive engineer of the area concerned for using PSPCL poles and charges are collected from them as per agreement.