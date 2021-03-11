Misutilisation of CRPF Colony flats in Dugri: Ex-minister seeks Vigilance probe

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, August 8
Senior SAD-B leader and former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal has alleged that misutilisation of over 400 residential flats in CRPF Colony in Dugri was flourishing with political patronage. Referring to story carried in Ludhiana Tribune on August 4, 2022 (Tenants selling occupancy rights with impunity at Dugri CRPF Flats), the Akali leader has asked the CM to order a vigilance probe into the scam.
In a letter to the CM, Grewal has said the government property worth crores of rupees was involved and unscrupulous elements were misappropriating prime property.
“Over 400 flats are being misutilised and people with political patronage were making money from this government property. A strong nexus between government employees, their political masters and other opportunist elements is at work and it would require a very strong hand and determined efforts to expose this nexus and bring the culprits to book,” said the SAD leader.
Grewal said if the government was serious against corruption and particularly the wrong-doing with the support of political leaders, it would do well to order a vigilance enquiry, that too time-bound as well as administrative action at the top level to take punitive action against those involved in the scam.
“Anti-social elements, along with their political masters, must be proceeded against as per law after a thorough probe and misutilisation of this prime government property be put to an end once and for all,” said the SAD leader.
