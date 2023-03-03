Mitron, Avengers script facile wins

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 2

Mitron XI and Avengers scripted facile victories in their respective league matches on the sixth day in the ongoing 6th Kundanites Premier League (KPL) being organised by the Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association in collaboration with Kundan Vidya Mandir at KVM, Civil Lines ground here on Thursday.

Mitron XI drubbed Kundanite Strikers by nine wickets and Avengers defeated Shinning Willows by seven wickets.

Kundanite Strikers, batting first after winning the toss, made 95 runs for the loss of eight wickets in which the main contributions came through Nitin and Rajeshwar who scored 27 and 18 runs, respectively. For Mitron XI, Munish grabbed two wickets for 13 runs and Nikhil took two wickets for 18 runs.

Chasing a small total, Mitron XI made 96 runs with nine wickets in hand and wrapped up the issue comfortably. The main architects of their innings were Nitin and Neeraj who scored 40 and 33 runs, respectively.

In the second match, Shinning Willows could muster 74 runs after losing nine wickets. For Avengers, Rishu secured three wickets after conceding just three runs, while Aman got two wickets after giving away 24 runs.

In other matches, KVM Spartans (93 for 7 in 9.1 overs) beat Smashers (90 for 7 in 10 overs) by three wickets, KVM Lions (147 for 3) defeated Memory Recallers (108 for 8) by 39 runs and Gladiators (105 for 5) outplayed KVM Bulls (102 for 6) by two wickets.