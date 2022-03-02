Mitron XI trounce Shinning Willows by eight wickets

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 1

Sumit scored 39 runs while Rajeev and Neeraj captured two wickets each to enable Mitron XI defeat Shinning Willows by eight wickets in the ongoing 5th Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League, being played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here today.

Shinning Willows made 66 runs in the allotted 10 overs in which the main contributor was Saurabh, who scored 35 runs. For Mitron XI, Rajeev and Neeraj got two wickets each after giving away 10 and 15 runs, respectively.

Mitron XI achieved the target in 7.2 overs after losing just two wickets. The architect of their victory was Sumit, who made 39 runs to fashion his side’s victory.

The second match was played between Black Panthers and KVM Lions in which the former came out victorious by nine wickets. KVM Lions made 53 runs after losing nine wickets and Black Panthers made the required runs in 4.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

In other matches, Avengers (86 for 1) beat KVM Spartans (85 for 4) by nine wickets; Stadium Shockers (125 for 8) beat KVM Rhinos (97 for 4) by 28 runs; Cricninjas (103 for 7) beat Rising Stars (102 for 8) by one run; Smashers (96 for 3) beat Sukhmani XI (94 for 5) by seven wickets and KVM Bulls (116 for 9) beat Blazing Dragons (86 for 8) by 30 runs. —