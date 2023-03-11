Mixed response to Budget from bizmen

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 10

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the Budget of the government for FY 2023-24 at Chandigarh. Many decisions taken by the AAP government were welcomed by the industry while other industrialists feel no respite was given to the industry.

Pankaj Sharma, president, Association of Trade & Industrial Undertakings, said the government has laid focus on industrial growth by providing more capital for infrastructure i.e on the maintenance and repair of existing roads and constitution of bridges. It will definitely increase logistics support and boost growth of industry, he said.

Besides, Sharma said Rs 30 crore has been provided for the start-ups which is a good gesture to encourage young entrepreneurship in the state.

Anil Sachdeva, executive member, Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings, said no new taxes and Rs 2,700 crore sanctioned for subsidised power to industry is also a welcome sign.

“Industry has been demanding upgradate of courses and equipment of ITIs by sanctioning Rs 615 for technical education and state government has accepted this demand. Rs 231 crore for employment generation is although very less but will certainly pave the way to stop youth from going overseas. Rs 163 crore for various skill development programs will also help the state talent to expand its horizons in Punjab”, said Sachdeva.

Vineet Jain, another industrialist, said the government has not levied any additional tax on the taxpayer. Transport, logistics, agriculture and equipment, infrastructure, startups, technical skills and education, there is something or the other in each sector. The government’s focus on improving law and order is a good sign as this will boost investors’ confidence, said Jain.

At the same time, Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial & Commercial Organisation (FICO) and KK Seth, Chairman, FICO, said the industry was going through a period of crunch and has been seeking the government’s support. But, there is nothing for the industry, he said. The bicycle industry has been expecting a technology upgradation fund scheme for a long time, but no such benefit has been provided. There was a long-pending demand for a New Focal Point in Ludhiana, but that has been totally ignored, he rued.

Further, the existing industry of Punjab has been totally ignored and kept derived from any fiscal benefit in this Budget. Also, power @ Rs 5 net has not been provided to the industry, said Seth.

“The Budget is baseless and far from the actual fiscal situation of the state. The government has shown an increase from Rs 1,19,550 crore of 2021-22 to Rs 1,94,462 crores for 2022-23. The Budget estimates of Rs 1,83,594 crore for the year 2022-23 are vague and far from reality. The government even failed to fulfil the target of GST of 27 per cent and just closed the figure at 9.24 per cent, whereas national average is more than 15 per cent,” said Badish Jindal, president FOPSIA.

Once again government ditched the industry by not fulfilling the promise of Rs 5 power to existing industries, he added. The government is putting the state into debt trap on the name of subsidies to industries as the subsidy Budget for less than 100 industries increased from Rs 577 crores to Rs 1,003 crores, rued Jindal.