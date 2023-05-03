Mixed response to new office timings at Doraha

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, May 2

A mixed response was witnessed in the region to the new timings for the working of government offices, which came into effect from today. Most of the officials in Doraha had reached their workplaces by 7.30 am but the new schedule could not garner much attention of visitors and most of them came for their routine works much later.

Residents, especially of remote villages, found the new adjustment unfeasible. In fact, they seemed upset over the change.

“The new schedule will not solve our problem in any way, rather, we will remain caught up in a tight position. We have to take mini buses from our village to reach Doraha but the timings of these buses is very uncertain. Even if the bus arrives on time, the time taken to reach Doraha is not less than 2 hours,” said Sukhwinder Singh from Buani village.

As far as the employees are concerned, it was a welcome change for most of them. However, some of them, especially women, found it difficult to find a balance between the household chores and the new timings. The female staff had a tough time as reporting time and the time of sending their kids to school overlapped on Tuesday.

“My child goes to school at 7.30 am, which is also the time by which I have to be in office from today onwards. It was really very difficult to adjust to the new timings,” said a woman employee working at a government office at Doraha.

The reactions were similar of outstation employees. “I had to catch the bus from Barnala early in the morning to reach my work place office at Doraha today. I find the timings difficult to adjust to,” said another woman employee.