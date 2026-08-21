Mixed response to Punjab bandh call in Ludhiana

A mixed response to the shutdown call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha was witnessed in Ludhiana on Friday.

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Following the Morcha's call for a shutdown from 7 am to 2 pm, some private schools declared a holiday citing students’ safety, while the majority of schools and colleges remained open.

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Police forces have been deployed in several areas of the city to maintain law and order during the shutdown. Cops were seen patrolling areas including Ghanta Ghar and Chaura Bazaar.

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Traffic movement remained normal on National Highway 44 (Delhi Road), Chandigarh Road and Ferozepur Road, with no reports of disruptions from anywhere.

Students attendance in schools and colleges, however, remained lower than usual.

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District education officials have also postponed the start of the School Games by one day, rescheduling the commencement to August 22.

Meanwhile, buses also recorded lower passenger occupancy than usual amid the bandh call.