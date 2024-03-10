MLA Ashok Prashar inaugurates four tubewell projects

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

With the aim to streamline potable water supply, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurated four tubewell projects in different wards of the constituency on Friday.

These include the projects to install new tubewells near Gurdwara Shaheedan Pheruman Sahib and in Muradpura cycle market near Mata Gujri park.

The legislator also inaugurated the newly installed tubewells in Gulchaman Gali and Aadya Mohalla.

