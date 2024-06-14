MLA Bagga, civic body chief take stock of monsoon preparedness

Ludhiana, June 13
Taking steps in advance to make arrangements for avoiding waterlogging during the rainy season, Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi took stock of monsoon preparations in the areas around Buddha Nullah on Thursday.
MLA Madan Lal Bagga and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also inspected the ongoing works, including the work to construct the road on the other side of the nullah, developing green spaces around the nullah etc.
Bagga directed the officials concerned to expedite the desilting (cleaning) process of Buddha Nullah. Also the banks of the nullah should be strengthened before the monsoon season. The officials have also been directed to expedite the work of constructing road on the other side of the nullah as it will benefit the residents at large, the MLA said.
He also asked the officials to regularly monitor the situation and take every step to avoid water logging in the city, especially the low-lying areas. The road gullies should be cleaned before monsoon hits the city and sandbags should also be prepared in advance. The sandbags would be used to strengthen the banks of nullah, if needed.
