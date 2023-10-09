MLA Bagga flags off fogging drive in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

With two more dengue cases reported today, the total cases of dengue in the district have gone to 356. While one case was reported from urban area, New Basant Nagar the other was in rural area, Koomkalan. There are 44 active cases in the district.

Meanwhile Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga flagged off intensified fogging drive in the city from Basti Jodhewal chowk on Sunday to keep a check on mosquito menace. Fogging drives would now be conducted twice a day as per the schedule prepared by the Municipal Corporation (MC).

MLA Madan Lal Bagga and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi informed that 10 big fogging machines and 95 small fogging machines have already been deployed for fogging drive in all wards of the city. Now the drive will be intensified and fogging will be done twice a day especially in the high risk areas, they added.

The high risk areas have been identified by the district health department (civil surgeon office) and the list has also been provided to the civic body to ensure fogging in those areas.

Accompanied by MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh and CSO Ashwani Sahota among others, MLA Bagga said joint teams of the municipal corporation and the district Health Department (anti-larvae team) have also been conducting inspections in the city to destroy dengue larvae.

