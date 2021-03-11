MLA Bagga reviews work of govt school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga paid a special visit to Channan Devi Government Girls High School, Salem Tabri, today and reviewed its ongoing renovation work.

Bagga was welcomed by principal Poonam Kali and staff of the school. The principal apprised the MLA about the annual progress report and the ongoing new construction work.

In his address, Bagga said the ongoing renovation work of the school would be carried out smoothly and there would be no shortage of funds.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state was raising the education standards.

While addressing the gathering, he said good education makes the young generation aware and good citizens.

“We must work collectively to provide better education to economically weaker sections as it is the best service to humanity,” Bagga added.