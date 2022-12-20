MLA, civic body chief inspect children's park

Ludhiana, December 19
The Municipal Corporation is planning to renovate a children’s park at the rear of the Civil Hospital here. Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal visited the park today and they deliberated upon installation of sprinklers, construction of canopies, increasing green cover and providing an alternate entry to the park from the main road.
Prashar said the green belt was spread on around 2 acres but was not regularly used by residents due to lack of cleanliness and no direct entry to the park from the main road.
“Currently the residents have to move through a secluded street to reach the park due to which we have planned to establish an alternate entry to the park from the main road (near the boundary wall of the civil hospital)” the MLA said.
