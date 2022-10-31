MLA: CM to meet traders soon

Ludhiana, October 30
AAP MLA Madan Lal Bagga, while addressing members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) here, said a meeting of traders would be convened with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon, so that they could discuss their issues.
A meeting of the PPBM was convened here today in which members raised several issues and said it was high time that the state government paid attention to the grievances of traders.
Mandal president Sunil Mehra said the prevailing situation of gang wars in the state had created a panic among businessmen and the issue should be resolved soon so that traders could conduct their business with a free and peaceful mind. The members complained that online businesses were affecting showroom sales and this should be curbed.
Bagga said he would try to convene a meeting with the CM at the earliest.
