MLA discusses dev projects with Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 31

AAP legislator Kulwant Singh Sidhu discussed development projects for his constituency of Atam Nagar with Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder in a meeting held here last evening.

While discussing traffic congestion at various places and proper maintenance of parks and green belts at several places in Atam Nagar, Sidhu emphasised the need for widening of Dugri canal bridge to remove the traffic bottleneck and better maintenance of parks and green belts.

He also sought repair and recarpeting of major roads and streets as well as installation of the Tricolour at Gole Market in Model Town.

Bhinder told the legislator that the LIT had initiated a proposal to revive park management committees (PMCs), which would be entrusted with the maintenance and upkeep of parks and green belts on payment-basis.

Sidhu further asked the LIT chairman to expedite pending and ongoing works in areas of his constituency falling under the administrative control of the Trust and also chalk out plans on need-basis for the improvement of urban infrastructure and delivery of amenities.

Among others present at the meeting were Superintending Engineer SB Sachdeva and Trust Engineers Vikram Kumar, Gurraj Singh and Inderpal Singh.