MLA discusses issues of Ludhiana East with DC

Ludhiana, April 28
MLA from the Ludhiana East constituency Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) today discussed issues related to the segment with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik.
He said during the meeting, he brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner that the public was facing problems at government offices.
He said the people were facing problems in getting no objection certificate for electricity meters and registries. He said public hearings were not being held even in Patwarkhanas.
The MLA also appealed to the DC to find a proper solution to the issue of the MC’s main garbage dumpsite. He also raised issues related to the polluted Buddha Nullah.
The DC assured to get the issues resolved, Grewal said.
