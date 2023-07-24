MLA distributes free uniforms

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, July 23

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian distributed free uniforms to more than 400 students of Government Primary School at Awana in Jamalpur yesterday.

The MLA, along with School Management Committee Chairman Tejinder Singh, Headmistress Janamdeep Kaur, committee members Hardev Singh and Inderjit Grewal, distributed the uniforms. “The AAP government has a vision of educating the entire state. Children belonging to the deprived sections of society shall be specially facilitated by all means," said the MLA.