MLA ensures hassle-free paddy procurement in Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 6

Government agencies began the procurement of paddy at the grain market of Doraha today. Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, who visited the grain market along with Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar today, issued strict instructions to the staff of procurement agencies to lift the crop arriving in the grain market in time.

Speaking to mediapersons, Giaspura said the Punjab government had made requisite arrangements to ensure hassle-free procurement of paddy in the state. No farmer would suffer due to delayed procurement and the entire process shall go on smoothly, he added. Talking about payments, he said strict instructions had been issued to ensure that they were made in time. The MLA asked farmers to bring moisture-free paddy so as to avoid any inconvenience as far as lifting of the produce or payments were concerned.

SDM Jasleen Bhullar said: “Stress is being laid on coordination among farmers and procurement agencies so that there is no delay in the procurement at any step. Guidance is also being provided to farmers for their convenience of to avoid any harassment or difficulty.”

Municipal Council chief Sudarshan Kumar Pappu, Deputy DMO of Market Committee (Ludhiana) Beer Inder Singh, Traders Association president Bobby Tiwari and Artiya Association president SP Verma were among those present.