MLA flays poor quality of RMC road

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 16

The poor quality of an RMC (ready-mix concrete) road in the HM colony of Jamalpur (Zone B) here has become a bone of contention between East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal on one hand and the officials concerned of the Buildings and Roads (B&R) branch of the MC and the contractor on the other.

Alleging poor workmanship and less material having been used to prepare the base (bed) for the road, Grewal said entire stretch would be dug up at 20 to 25 points to investigate the quality of material used in its construction.

The legislator today stopped the repair work being undertaken hastily by the contractor at the behest of MC officials concerned as an attempt to sweep the matter under the carpet.

Talking to The Tribune, MLA Grewal said while inspecting the road, he found that its surface had risen in bulges at certain points. When the damaged portion was dug up, a layer having a thickness of 2-3 inches was found underneath, as against an average requirement of 4-inch bed in such construction works to ensure longevity, the East legislator added.

“On Monday, I will ask MC officials to accompany me and take samples of the road construction from several different places which would be sent for testing. Based on the results of the report, a decision would be taken for repair or total reconstruction of the road. There will be no compromise with quality,” he said.

MC officials, however, claimed that the top surface of the road had erupted at some places due to formation of gas in the sewer line passing underneath. The contractor had been asked to make cuts at affected portions of the road and carry out repair in the desired manner, they added.

