MLA Giaspura finds officials absent during surprise visit, flags negligence in Payal offices

The staff at the Food and Supplies Department office in Payal apparently had no idea that their alleged lackadaisical approach would land them in a tight spot, particularly when the area MLA decided to conduct a surprise visit and found the entire staff missing even at 11 am.

The incident took place on Monday when MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura visited the Food and Supplies Department office in Payal and found no staff member present.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, Giaspura said he was shocked to find the entire staff missing.

Advertisement

“I have asked the DFSC to look into the matter, issue notices and seek explanations from the absent staff members. I had also visited the office of the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, where a few persons were present. However, the shocking part was that they had not maintained any attendance record of the staff. There was no record of who reported for duty and at what time. We are taking this seriously, and action will be taken against the erring staff,” said Giaspura.

The MLA first visited the Food and Supplies Department office. At around 11 am, no official was present. Furthermore, the staff attendance register was also missing from the office. One employee reportedly explained that the Food Supply Inspector took the register along with him.

Advertisement

The paddy procurement season is currently underway, and farmers require assistance from government departments during this crucial period. The MLA contacted the District Food Supply Controller (DFSC) to apprise him of the situation and directed him to ensure that immediate action was taken following the visit.

Giaspura stated that negligence in matters concerning public welfare would not be tolerated.

Subsequently, he visited the office of the Cooperative Societies Department, where the Inspector, Cooperative Societies, was unable to produce the daily attendance record.

When the MLA enquired about the attendance of the concerned Assistant Registrar (AR), he was informed that the officer's attendance was marked through a video call. Giaspura said he would take up the matter with the department's higher authorities.

He added that he had received numerous complaints regarding the functioning of the departments and that he had witnessed the situation firsthand during his visit.