MLA Gogi inaugurates work of rising main line on Buddha Nullah

Ludhiana, May 18
Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi today inaugurated the construction work of the rising main line on Buddha Nullah. This Rs 3.5 crore work is part of the Rs 650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. Gogi was also accompanied by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Shena Agarwal.
While speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Gogi informed that the rising main line would prove beneficial for the Rs 650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. He said this pipeline would be laid from Sabzi Mandi Pully till near Lord Mahavira College intermediate pumping station (IPS).
He further informed that the aim of this project was to close all outlets from where domestic waste water entered into Buddha Nullah. This includes collecting and transferring waste water discharged from these outlets nearby the IPS to sewerage treatment plant (STP).
The main purpose of the rising main line was to handle domestic waste water by laying the pipeline along the bank of Buddha Dariya and carrying it from the IPS to respective STPs.
