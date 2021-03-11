MLA Gogi steps in, students refuse to budge

Ludhiana, August 11
Students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) continued their protest against the government on Thursday. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi reached the spot and asked the students to postpone the protest till August 15.
However, the student committee took the decision to intensify the protest and start a fast unto death from Friday morning. They felt that the motive behind the MLA’s visit was to postpone the protest rather than solving their issue.
“We made it clear that we will not leave the site and continue to protest in a peaceful manner till our demand is fulfilled,” said a student. The students want the government to fill the vacancies in the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.
