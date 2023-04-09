MLA inaugurates Rs 83.10-L project to renovate parks

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi today inaugurated the project to renovate three parks in the Vijay Nagar area (Ward 20) near the Dholewal flyover on Saturday. The project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 83.10 lakh.

He also inaugurated a newly installed tubewell in Indra Colony of Ward 20. The tubewell has been installed at a cost of Rs 10.80 lakh.

The MLA said the parks were lying in a bad condition for a long time and he had raised the matter with the MC authorities. Residents of the Vijay Nagar area also celebrated ‘Chhath Pooja’ in one of the three parks which are being renovated under the project. Suggestions given by residents for renovation of the parks have also been incorporated.

The authorities have been directed to complete the project within the stipulated time period and ensure that there was no compromise with the quality of works.