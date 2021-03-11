MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

Ludhiana, May 16
The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation started reconstruction of the Shivpuri main road from Tutian Wala Mandir to the Buddha Nullah.
MLA from the Ludhiana Central constituency Ashok Parashar Pappi inaugurated the project work to construct the road falling in the Ward 59 and 85. He said the estimated cost of the road work was around Rs 78 lakh.
He said the road would further connect to the area of Ward 86 and 88 of the city and the construction of the road would be of great benefit to the residents of Ludhiana. Also present on the occasion were Prabhjot Kaur Bhola, councillor from Ward 59, and Rakesh Parashar, councillor from Ward 64.
Ashok Parashar said it was a long-standing demand of the people of the area for the construction of the road, which has been met. He said any work of any councillor in the Ludhiana Central constituency is being done by him on a priority basis and he would do it in the future too.
He asked the officials of the Municipal Corporation to improve the cleanliness of the city by all means and also appealed to the people of the city to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation in this work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’