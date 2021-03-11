MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation started reconstruction of the Shivpuri main road from Tutian Wala Mandir to the Buddha Nullah.

MLA from the Ludhiana Central constituency Ashok Parashar Pappi inaugurated the project work to construct the road falling in the Ward 59 and 85. He said the estimated cost of the road work was around Rs 78 lakh.

He said the road would further connect to the area of Ward 86 and 88 of the city and the construction of the road would be of great benefit to the residents of Ludhiana. Also present on the occasion were Prabhjot Kaur Bhola, councillor from Ward 59, and Rakesh Parashar, councillor from Ward 64.

Ashok Parashar said it was a long-standing demand of the people of the area for the construction of the road, which has been met. He said any work of any councillor in the Ludhiana Central constituency is being done by him on a priority basis and he would do it in the future too.

He asked the officials of the Municipal Corporation to improve the cleanliness of the city by all means and also appealed to the people of the city to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation in this work.