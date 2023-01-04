MLA inaugurates water supply projects in Nathumajra, Bhogiwal

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 3
Residents of Nathumajra and Bhogiwal villages under the Ahmedgarh subdivision were a delighted lot today as they started getting safe drinking water facility with the completion of projects, which were inaugurated today.
AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra inaugurated the projects completed at cost of over Rs 134 lakh. He was accompanied by former Block Chairman Harjinder Singh Kaka, Executive Engineer Gurwinder Singh Dhindsa, sarpanch Ravinder Singh and sarpanch Ranjit Kaur during the functions held to inaugurate the projects.
Calling upon residents to conserve water, Gajjanmajra said the state government was committed to ensuring a clean environment and providing the best-quality basic amenities of life, including safe drinking water.
He said water supply to households of Nathumajra village had been provided by laying a 3,435-meter pipeline at a cost of Rs 56.65 lakh, whereas Rs 77.67 lakh were spent on the laying of a 5,963-meter pipeline at Bhogiwal village.
Officials in the Water Supply Department had been advised to ensure that chlorination of water was undertaken according to standard guidelines of the Health Department. Gajjanmajra said more grants and funds would be granted for the overall development of rural localities at par with the urban habitations.
