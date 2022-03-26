MLA inspects waste compactor lying defunct for 6 months

Ludhiana, March 25
The city’s first static compactor, which was set up in 2016 near Sidhwan Canal bridge on Dugri Road, is lying defunct for the past six months.
Huge quantity of waste was removed from the compactor site just before the AAP MLA from Atam Nagar, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, visited here on Friday afternoon.
The MLA, along with Municipal Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal and Joint Commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, inspected the waste compactor site near the Sidhwan Canal bridge.
After reaching the site, the MLA came to know that the static compactor machines were not functioning. A few workers also shared problems faced by them with the MLA.
Sidhu directed officials of the Municipal Corporation to make sure the functioning of the static waste compactor in the right manner at the earliest.
He instructed officials to get a boundary wall constructed at the waste compactor site so that garbage would not scatter on the road and commuters did not face any inconvenience. The MLA also asked officials to improve the cleanliness of the city by all means.
He said for the proper management of waste more static compactors would be installed in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, he also inspected the green belt and road to be constructed along the Sidhwan Canal.
Necessary measures would be taken to make Ludhiana a litter-free city, the MLA said. He also appealed to city residents to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation in this regard. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab was committed to providing better infrastructure in the city, the MLA added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...