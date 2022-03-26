MLA inspects waste compactor lying defunct for 6 months

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 25

The city’s first static compactor, which was set up in 2016 near Sidhwan Canal bridge on Dugri Road, is lying defunct for the past six months.

Huge quantity of waste was removed from the compactor site just before the AAP MLA from Atam Nagar, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, visited here on Friday afternoon.

The MLA, along with Municipal Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal and Joint Commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, inspected the waste compactor site near the Sidhwan Canal bridge.

After reaching the site, the MLA came to know that the static compactor machines were not functioning. A few workers also shared problems faced by them with the MLA.

Sidhu directed officials of the Municipal Corporation to make sure the functioning of the static waste compactor in the right manner at the earliest.

He instructed officials to get a boundary wall constructed at the waste compactor site so that garbage would not scatter on the road and commuters did not face any inconvenience. The MLA also asked officials to improve the cleanliness of the city by all means.

He said for the proper management of waste more static compactors would be installed in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, he also inspected the green belt and road to be constructed along the Sidhwan Canal.

Necessary measures would be taken to make Ludhiana a litter-free city, the MLA said. He also appealed to city residents to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation in this regard. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab was committed to providing better infrastructure in the city, the MLA added.