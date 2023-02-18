MLA instructs officials to ensure cleanliness

Ludhiana, February 17
With an aim to ensure cleanliness and development of parks, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi and Municipal Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal conducted field inspections in Vijay Nagar and Industrial Area A on Friday.
The officials visited different parks in the area and shops allotted by the MC under the flyover near Cheema Chowk.
The MC Commissioner said that the tender process was already going on to develop parks in the area.
MLA Prashar said the officials have been directed to ensure cleanliness.
