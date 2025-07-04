DT
MLA kick-starts road construction works in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar

MLA kick-starts road construction works in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:16 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurates the road construction work in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma
MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurated road construction works in Ward 87, Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, marking a significant step towards infrastructure development in the area.

He was joined by councillors Aman Bagga, Harjinder Bali, Jaspal Singh Boni and Praveen Chitkara.

He said continuous development projects were being undertaken across the constituency, fulfilling promises made to residents during the election campaign.

Highlighting the poor condition of roads in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, especially during the monsoon season, Bagga said the new works would ease traffic movement and pave the way for further development.

