MLA kick-starts road works

Ludhiana, March 20
Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurated two projects — construction of the central verge in Field Ganj and recarpeting of streets on Benjamin Road on Monday. The project to construct the central verge is being taken up at a cost of around Rs 40 lakh and the streets on Benjamin Road are being constructed at a cost of around Rs 25 lakh.
Prashar said the projects would benefit residents staying in Ward 52, 62 and 63.
