MLA kicks off road repair works

Ludhiana, May 7
The Atam Nagar MLA, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, kicked off the road construction work at Urban Estate Dugri and Passi Nagar here today. Sidhu said an amount of Rs 96 lakh would be spent on the construction of the 1.5 km long Urban Estate Dugri road. He also inaugurated road works at Passi Nagar in Ward 43, which would cost the exchequerRs 99 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device