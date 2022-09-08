MLA lauds sarpanches for 100% tap water connections in villages

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 7
MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra has congratulated sarpanches and panches of all villages falling under Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivision for achieving 100 per cent target of functional household tap connections under Har Ghar Jal Yojana (Jal Jeevan Mission).
Addressing a gathering at Falaund village during Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, Gajjanmajra appreciated that officials led by Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh and supervised by DC Malerkotla Sanyam Aggarwal had facilitated rural local bodies of the region to provide tap connections to remotest habitations of their respective villages.
Referring to the information received from DC Sanyam Aggarwal, Gajjanmajra said, “We feel really proud of administration was successful in providing safe drinking water to 2.58 lakh people living in 49,881 domestic units.”
Meanwhile, outstanding performing participants in Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean were felicitated by legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and SDM Harbans Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari
Ahead of the start of the padyatra, Gandhi hoists the nation...
Man commits suicide after trying to kill mother, sister and 2 other relatives in Muktsar
His wife manages to escape
Children reading in Punjabi, Hindi and English show highest level of oral reading proficiency, says NCERT study
Tamil Nadu students score lowest in basic numeracy; Assam, G...
After Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Sharma will also not work in Kapil Sharma show; here is why
Bharti Singh will not be a regular part of the new season