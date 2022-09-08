 MLA lauds sarpanches for 100% tap water connections in villages : The Tribune India

MLA lauds sarpanches for 100% tap water connections in villages

MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and others felicitate members of winning football team at Falaund village near Ahmedgarh.

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 7

MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra has congratulated sarpanches and panches of all villages falling under Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivision for achieving 100 per cent target of functional household tap connections under Har Ghar Jal Yojana (Jal Jeevan Mission).

Addressing a gathering at Falaund village during Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, Gajjanmajra appreciated that officials led by Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh and supervised by DC Malerkotla Sanyam Aggarwal had facilitated rural local bodies of the region to provide tap connections to remotest habitations of their respective villages.

Referring to the information received from DC Sanyam Aggarwal, Gajjanmajra said, “We feel really proud of administration was successful in providing safe drinking water to 2.58 lakh people living in 49,881 domestic units.”

Meanwhile, outstanding performing participants in Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean were felicitated by legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and SDM Harbans Singh.

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

