MLA lauds sarpanches for 100% tap water connections in villages

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 7

MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra has congratulated sarpanches and panches of all villages falling under Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivision for achieving 100 per cent target of functional household tap connections under Har Ghar Jal Yojana (Jal Jeevan Mission).

Addressing a gathering at Falaund village during Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, Gajjanmajra appreciated that officials led by Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh and supervised by DC Malerkotla Sanyam Aggarwal had facilitated rural local bodies of the region to provide tap connections to remotest habitations of their respective villages.

Referring to the information received from DC Sanyam Aggarwal, Gajjanmajra said, “We feel really proud of administration was successful in providing safe drinking water to 2.58 lakh people living in 49,881 domestic units.”

Meanwhile, outstanding performing participants in Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean were felicitated by legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and SDM Harbans Singh.