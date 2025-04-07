DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / MLA, Mayor kick-start project to install sewer lines in Karamsar Colony

MLA, Mayor kick-start project to install sewer lines in Karamsar Colony

With the aim of establishing quality infrastructure and providing relief to residents, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Mayor Inderjit Kaur inaugurated a project to install sewer lines in Karamsar Colony of Ward 13 on Saturday. The project...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:51 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Mayor Inderjit Kaur inaugurate the project at Karamsar Colony.
Advertisement

With the aim of establishing quality infrastructure and providing relief to residents, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Mayor Inderjit Kaur inaugurated a project to install sewer lines in Karamsar Colony of Ward 13 on Saturday.

The project is being taken up at a cost of around Rs 44 lakh and civic body officials have been directed to ensure that there is no compromise with the quality of development works.

The MLA and Mayor said the sewer lines in the area were not upgraded for the past around three decades and residents were facing problems due to the same. The residents had raised the issue eralier also and demanded that new sewer lines should be laid in the area. Now, the work had been started.

Advertisement

They said more such projects would be inaugurated in coming days and no stone would be left unturned in making Ludhiana the number one city. Further, they appealed to the public to support the civic body in keeping the city clean and green.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper