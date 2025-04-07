MLA, Mayor kick-start project to install sewer lines in Karamsar Colony

With the aim of establishing quality infrastructure and providing relief to residents, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Mayor Inderjit Kaur inaugurated a project to install sewer lines in Karamsar Colony of Ward 13 on Saturday.

The project is being taken up at a cost of around Rs 44 lakh and civic body officials have been directed to ensure that there is no compromise with the quality of development works.

The MLA and Mayor said the sewer lines in the area were not upgraded for the past around three decades and residents were facing problems due to the same. The residents had raised the issue eralier also and demanded that new sewer lines should be laid in the area. Now, the work had been started.

They said more such projects would be inaugurated in coming days and no stone would be left unturned in making Ludhiana the number one city. Further, they appealed to the public to support the civic body in keeping the city clean and green.