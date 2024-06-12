MLA, MC Commissioner oversee arrangements ahead of monsoon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

To avoid waterlogging during the monsoon, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi visited the Shivaji Nagar and Dharampura Nullah projects on Tuesday.

Working to make necessary plans ahead of time, the MLA and MC Commissioner met with people and urged officials to take corrective action so that waterlogging does not occur in the surrounding areas during the rainy season.

Parashar also asked officials to guarantee that waterlogging does not occur in Shivaji Nagar’s streets, and that the roads are elevated if needed.

The representative noted that the project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah is nearly complete, and every effort is being made to guarantee that residents are not inconvenienced by waterlogging this monsson. The endeavour to clean the Dharampura drain is underway.

Officials are also collaborating with specialists from IIT Roorkee to build a floodgate near to prevent waterlogging in Dhokka Mohalla and surrounding areas as the water level of Buddha Nullah rises.

According to MC Commissioner Rishi, the project to erect the floodgate would be completed soon, and every precaution is being taken to prevent waterlogging in Ludhiana Central constituency’s low-lying areas.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon