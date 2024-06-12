MLA, MC Commissioner oversee arrangements ahead of monsoon

Ludhiana, June 11
To avoid waterlogging during the monsoon, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi visited the Shivaji Nagar and Dharampura Nullah projects on Tuesday.
Working to make necessary plans ahead of time, the MLA and MC Commissioner met with people and urged officials to take corrective action so that waterlogging does not occur in the surrounding areas during the rainy season.
Parashar also asked officials to guarantee that waterlogging does not occur in Shivaji Nagar’s streets, and that the roads are elevated if needed.
The representative noted that the project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah is nearly complete, and every effort is being made to guarantee that residents are not inconvenienced by waterlogging this monsson. The endeavour to clean the Dharampura drain is underway.
Officials are also collaborating with specialists from IIT Roorkee to build a floodgate near to prevent waterlogging in Dhokka Mohalla and surrounding areas as the water level of Buddha Nullah rises.
According to MC Commissioner Rishi, the project to erect the floodgate would be completed soon, and every precaution is being taken to prevent waterlogging in Ludhiana Central constituency’s low-lying areas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards