MLA, officials hold meet to resolve traffic issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

To resolve traffic-related problems amid ongoing development projects, a meeting of officials of the district administration, MC, police, NHAI and other departments was held here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, DC Surabhi Malik, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and other officials.

The discussion pertained to the ongoing projects, including the Elevated Road project, Pakhowal Road ROB/RUBs, repair of damaged sewer line near Shastri Nagar railway crossing and other ongoing or delayed project works. According to information, discussions were held with regard to repair of damaged roads of Dhandari flyover, Jeevan Nagar Road, stretch from Bharat Nagar Chowk to ESI Road, 200 Foot Road of GLADA, etc.

Rahul Verma, a road safety activist, also attended the meeting. He said the traffic police had requested the authorities concerned to start the replacement of expansion joints on Link Road only after the completion of the Gill Road construction work.