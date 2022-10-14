MLA, officials hold meet to resolve traffic issues

Ludhiana, October 13
To resolve traffic-related problems amid ongoing development projects, a meeting of officials of the district administration, MC, police, NHAI and other departments was held here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, DC Surabhi Malik, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and other officials.
The discussion pertained to the ongoing projects, including the Elevated Road project, Pakhowal Road ROB/RUBs, repair of damaged sewer line near Shastri Nagar railway crossing and other ongoing or delayed project works. According to information, discussions were held with regard to repair of damaged roads of Dhandari flyover, Jeevan Nagar Road, stretch from Bharat Nagar Chowk to ESI Road, 200 Foot Road of GLADA, etc.
Rahul Verma, a road safety activist, also attended the meeting. He said the traffic police had requested the authorities concerned to start the replacement of expansion joints on Link Road only after the completion of the Gill Road construction work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...