MLA opens free sewing training centre at office

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 19

MLA Hardeep Mundian today inaugurated a free sewing training centre for women at his office on the 33 Feet road here. About 100 women will be trained at the centre, he said. The aim will be to make women skilled and financially independent, he added.

Mundian said it was high time policymakers realised the need to make women self-reliant. The inauguration of the centre was a small step in that direction, he added.

The women would be trained by experts at the centre, so that they are able to work not only for domestic purposes but also get employed at various textile industries of Ludhiana. Needy women would be prioritised, the Sahnewal legislator said.

The MLA’s wife and sister and said they would try to run the centre in a smooth manner.

Block president Tajinder Mithu, Sarabjit Saini, Ludhiana-2 BDPO Simrat Kaur, Amrik Singh Saini, Gurdeep Singh ETO, Daljit Kaur and Ranjit Saini were also present on the occasion.