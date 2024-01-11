 MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive : The Tribune India

MLA overrules Ludhiana MC order, gets shops unsealed after drive

In major action, civic body sealed 70 structures in city areas

MLA Gurpreet Gogi removes seal of a shop in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 10

In a major drive against alleged illegal constructions or those commercial buildings that have violated the norms in residential zones, the Municipal Corporation (MC) took action on Wednesday by sealing approximately 70 buildings or premises across various areas of the city.

Get old shops unsealed, Gogi tells traders

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, broke seals of two shops by ignoring the MC’s order pasted on walls of the sealed buildings. Afterwards, he instructed shopkeepers to personally get their shops, which were constructed 10 or 15 years ago, unsealed. Following which, many shopkeepers allegedly unsealed their shops.

Among these, around 35 shops located from Ishmeet Chowk to the Krishna Mandir road in Model Town Extension were sealed. MC officials said the shops were sealed as the road on these buildings were located had not yet been officially designated as a commercial area by the Department of Local Government.

Upon learning about the situation, owners of the shops arrived and staged a protest, blocking the main road. Subsequently, MLA, Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi, intervened and broke seals of two shops by ignoring the MC’s order pasted on walls of the sealed buildings. Afterwards, he instructed the shopkeepers to personally get their shops, which were constructed 10 or 15 years ago, unsealed. Following which, many shopkeepers allegedly unsealed their shops.

A group of shopkeepers on the Krishna Mandir road said the MC team arrived in the morning and sealed their shops without providing any prior notice regarding the same. They became aware of the action later. The MC officials affixed copies of the MC’s order, emphasising that the buildings were sealed and warned of legal repercussions if any attempt was made to open the sealed structures without permission.

A protesting shopkeeper said: “We have been running our shop here for the past 15 years. However, our shops were sealed by the Municipal Corporation without any prior notice. Officials arrived around 7 am and started the sealing drive. We only learnt about the action afterwards, which compelled us to stage the protest.”

Gogi claimed that the corporation had sealed the shops in an unauthorised manner due to which he got them unsealed. He said the shops had been constructed years ago, and no prior notice had been given to shopkeepers before the drive. He emphasised that if there were any ongoing illegal constructions, the MC should take action against them. He raised questions over the role of MC officials who sealed the shops.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader raised questions about the MC’s action to seal shops and the subsequent act of unsealing them by a political leader from the ruling party. He alleged that the shopkeepers faced harassment today after the civic body sealed their establishments.

Now, questions were also being raised over Gogi’s action of unsealing shops. An official of the Building Branch of the corporation said they would inspect shops which were sealed in Model Town Extension. If they come across any signs of tampering or damage to the seals affixed to the shop gates, they would expeditiously bring the issue to the attention of the authorities, initiating further legal action as necessary, he said.

The MC sealed 16 buildings in Zone A and 18 buildings, including a petrol pump, in Zone B today. These were situated on Bahadurke Road, Chandigarh Road, Tibba Road and Gandhi Nagar, among other areas of the city. The buildings included commercial buildings, industrial units, labour quarters, etc. As per officials, these have been built in violation of the bylaws. Many commercial buildings were also built in residential areas due to which these have been sealed.

Besides, sealing 35 shops in the Model Town Extension, the Zone D team also demolished illegal flats that were being constructed in Panchsheel Vihar on Barewal Road. The premises had also been sealed.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said a major drive had been initiated against illegal constructions and directions had been issued to building branch officials to take strict action against illegal constructions. The drive against would continue in coming days too. He appealed to residents to stop illegal constructions and commence construction works only after getting building plans approved by the MC.

