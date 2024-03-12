MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Ludhiana, March 11
With an aim to strengthening the water supply infrastructure, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi kick-started 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 crore in different wards of the constituency on Monday.
These included projects to install new water supply lines and tube wells to streamline supply of potable water.
Speaking about the projects kick-started on Monday, Prashar said these included the projects to install new tube wells in Ganesh Nagar, near Islamia School, Qila Mohalla and near Nathu Ram Jal Ghar (near Hanuman Mandir).
Further, projects have also been commenced to install water supply lines in the Dhokka Mohalla, Civil hospital road, Sikandri road in Khud Mohalla, Rai Bahadur road, Shankar Puri, Dhai Marla colony and Basant Bagh, Madrasi Camp and Jilt Wali Gali areas. The projects will prove beneficial for residents in ward (old wards) 54, 55, 56, 59, 60 and 62 and adjoining areas.
The MLA said residents were facing trouble even in the supply of potable water. He said projects worth crores were being taken up in the Ludhiana Central constituency and more projects would be kick-started in coming days.
