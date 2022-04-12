MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Ludhiana, April 11
Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA from Atam Nagar, inspected the wheat procurement arrangements at Dana Mandi, near Arora Palace, on Gill Road here on Monday.
Sidhu claimed that all arrangements for the procurement of wheat have been made well.
He said farmers will not face any difficulty and all necessary arrangements, including water, lights, seating and toilets, have been made in the grain markets.
He said in the district during this season, 9.24 lakh MT wheat is expected to arrive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts