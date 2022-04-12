MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA from Atam Nagar, inspected the wheat procurement arrangements at Dana Mandi, near Arora Palace, on Gill Road here on Monday.

Sidhu claimed that all arrangements for the procurement of wheat have been made well.

He said farmers will not face any difficulty and all necessary arrangements, including water, lights, seating and toilets, have been made in the grain markets.

He said in the district during this season, 9.24 lakh MT wheat is expected to arrive.