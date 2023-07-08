MLA visits locality affected by overflow in Ganda Nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 7

Following an increase in the water level of Buddha Nullah on Thursday, another drain, known as Ganda Nullah, had overflowed at Dhoka Mohalla, resulting in the accumulation of polluted water in residential areas.

On Friday, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi visited the locality and interacted with affected residents. He held a meeting with them to address the issue and said arrangements would be made for fogging to control mosquitoes in the area.

The Ganda Nullah merges with the Buddha Nullah, an important tributary of the Sutlej. Ranbir Singh, the Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, said the overflow of Ganda Nullah had occurred near Dhoka Mohalla due to the rising water level in Buddha Nullah yesterday. Currently, water has receded from the area, he added.

Ranbir said the water level in Buddha Nullah had decreased by 2-3 feet today, indicating a return to normalcy in the situation.

After the Buddha Nullah started overflowing on Wednesday evening, a slum area located on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana had submerged, impacting more than 100 makeshift dwellings. On Friday, the water level receded in the affected slum area as well.

According to several dwellers, their belongings were destroyed when water from the overflowing nullah entered their homes. Himmat, one of the dwellers, said, “Once the area dries up, we will need to rebuild our jhuggi.”

Around 500 slum dwellers, including women and children, were forced to stay on the roadside after their shanties were inundated with water from the nullah. A large number of these residents, including their children, had to spend the last two nights on the streets.

Around 500 slum dwellers, including women and children, were forced to stay on the roadside after their shanties were inundated with water from the nullah. A large number of these residents, including their children, had to spend the last two nights on the streets.

Water starts receding from slum area

After the Buddha Nullah started overflowing on Wednesday evening, a slum area located on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana had submerged. On Friday, the water level receded in the affected slum area as well. Around 500 slum dwellers, including women and children, were forced to stay on the roadside after their shanties were inundated with water from the nullah.