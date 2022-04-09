MLA visits Sahnewal grain market

Sahnewal, April 8
Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian today visited the Sahnewal grain market. He issued strict instructions to staff of all procurement agencies to lift the wheat crop arriving in the grain markets of the district on time.
Mundian said the Punjab government had made arrangements to ensure hassle-free procurement of wheat crop in the state.
He said no farmer would suffer due to delayed procurement and the entire process would go on smoothly. He categorically said farmers of the state should not be put to any inconvenience for the sale of their produce in the mandis.
He said instructions had been issued to make payments to farmers on time.
