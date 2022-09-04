MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

In the first such initiative in the state, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday joined parent-teachers meetings (PTMs) held at government schools of the district and interacted with teachers, students and parents to understand ground realities of educational institutes.

MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Jagtar Singh Dyalpura and others visited the schools falling in their respective constituencies today.

Exhorting students to never give up, the MLAs said success and setbacks were part of life and those who overcome challenges and obstacles, were always remembered by the world. They said the students must imbibe qualities of hard work, determination and dedication in their lives as these were the key to success.

The MLAs reiterated the commitment of the Punjab Government to transform the education system of the state and said a multipronged strategy was being implemented to bring back the glory of government schools.

They said the AAP dispensation had already started focusing on empowering government schools in the state by ramping up infrastructure and recruiting teachers and other staff. Calling teachers nationbuilders, they solicited their wholehearted support.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, along with MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, visited Government Senior Secondary School, Dholewal, and Giaspura, and Government Primary School, Dhandari, and met parents and teachers. Malik also motivated the students to dream big and work with discipline to achieve their goals. They also tasted the food prepared in the mid-day meal kitchen to check its quality.