Home / Ludhiana / MLAs, DC visit grieving family in Sangowal where two brothers died due to electrocution

MLAs, DC visit grieving family in Sangowal where two brothers died due to electrocution

As part of the relief measures, the Punjab government will provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 8 lakh to the family
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:14 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Ludhiana: DC Ludhiana Himanshu Jain with the grieving family in Sangowal where two brothers died due to electrocution, on Thursday.
MLAs Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Manwinder Singh Giaspura, along with Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Thursday visited Sangowal village to express their condolences to the family of Manjot Singh (19) and Tejwant Singh (21), two brothers who tragically lost their lives due to electrocution during heavy rainfall on August 31.

Punjab Child Rights Commission Vice-Chairman Gunjit Ruchi Bawa also accompanied the delegation.

They conveyed their sympathy and assured the bereaved family of the district administration’s full support during this difficult period. As part of the relief measures, the Punjab government will provide an ex-gratia payment of Rs 8 lakh to the family. Additionally, Kirandeep Kaur, the sister of the deceased, who is currently pursuing her BA, will be offered a job to help secure the family’s future.

“The district administration stands firmly with the family in their time of grief and is committed to extending all possible assistance,” said Deputy Commissioner Jain.

