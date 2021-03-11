MLAs kick-start road works in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

Finally, the MC has started the recarpeting work on Star Road, Lohara. MLA from Ludhiana South, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, kick-started the work on Monday. She said the 2-km stretch from Lohara village to Simran Palace will be recarpeted at an estimated cost of Rs 1.64 crore.

Meanwhile, MLAs Gurpreet Gogi (Ludhiana West) and Kulwant Singh Sidhu (Atam Nagar) jointly kick-started the road repair works at an estimated cost of Rs 2.14 crore. Gogi said under the project, both sides of Ishmeet Singh Road would be recarpeted till the Dugri Road intersection. In Atam Nagar, the stretch from Dugri Road intersection to Dana Mandi would be recarpeted.