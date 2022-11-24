MLAs, Mayor discuss regularising services of sanitation workers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 23

A proposal would be presented before the MC House to regularise the services of contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen, whose age is above 42 years.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and MLAs from different constituencies held a meeting to discuss the matter here on Wednesday.

The process of regularising the services of around 3,500 contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation was already under way. But, the services of a number of safai karamcharis and sewermen who are above 42 years of age have not been regularised so far. The officials said as per the guidelines/conditions of the government, the maximum age limit for regularisation of contractual workers was 37 years and an exemption of 5 years could be given to SC/OBC category and widows.

In the meeting, the Mayor and all MLAs present agreed to regularise the services of the contractual workers whose age is above 42 years. The meeting was attended by MLAs Daljeet Singh Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Gogi, Rajinderpal Kaur Cheena, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Hardeep Singh Mundian and Madan Lal Bagga.

A group of persons had recently staged a protest outside the MC Commissioner’s office, demanding the regularisation of jobs of contractual employees, who are above 42 years of age.

The councillors and MLAs were demanding that the safai karamcharis and sewermen, who were not being regularised due to being over 42 years of age, should be exempted from this age condition and their services regularized. These employees have been discharging duties as contractual workers in the MC for the last few years and have now reached the age limit while serving in the Municipal Corporation.

The Mayor gave an assurance that a proposal to regularise the services of contractual sewermen and safai karamcharis on the basis of their age at the time of joining the Municipal Corporation would be presented before the MC’s House. After getting the approval from MC House, the resolution would then be sent to the government for final approval.