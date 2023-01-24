MLA's PA alleges overcharging at parking lot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 23

A team of Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has alleged overcharging at the multi-level parking lot of the district administration on Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, on Monday.

A personal assistant of MLA Gogi alleged that they found the parking staff overcharging the visitors today. He said MLA Gogi had earlier asked the parking staff to stop overcharging but fleecing of visitors was still on. The Division Number 5 police were also informed in this regard.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi said, “I had asked my PA to visit the multi-level parking lot at Administrative Complex. My PA found overcharging at the parking lot today. A complaint has been submitted to the police to lodge FIR against the persons who were caught overcharging the visitors.”

Meanwhile, the police said the matter is being investigated.