MLAs raise questions over ‘poor’ quality of roads

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, April 11
The poor quality of roads continues to be a major issue in the city and questions are being raised over the role of the MC’s B&R officials and contractors concerned. Now, the issue is also being flagged by the concerned MLAs regarding the alleged poor quality of few roads constructed in Atam Nagar and Ludhiana (East) constituencies.
Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu, along with MC’s Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, inspected the ongoing work to recarpet the Highway Cycle road in Ward 41. It was observed that the road was not cleaned properly before adding new layers to the road. A piece of cloth was found beneath a newly-laid layer.
Sidhu said he observed minor anomalies at the spot and directed the contractor to take corrective steps. He also ordered the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is not compromised. An inquiry has been marked, the MLA said.
In another instance, a few days ago, East MLA Daljeet Grewal (Bhola) had also raised questions about the quality and strength of a concrete road constructed in HM Colony in Ward 23.
He said the road was constructed a year ago before the last Assembly elections, but it had started getting damaged from a few points.
“Samples of road material will be taken from various locations in the coming days and appropriate action will be taken if any violation is found,” said Grewal.
A few years ago, road material samples collected from several roads had failed quality tests, but the MC did not take any action against erring contractors or officials responsible for the same.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...