MLAs raise questions over ‘poor’ quality of roads

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 11

The poor quality of roads continues to be a major issue in the city and questions are being raised over the role of the MC’s B&R officials and contractors concerned. Now, the issue is also being flagged by the concerned MLAs regarding the alleged poor quality of few roads constructed in Atam Nagar and Ludhiana (East) constituencies.

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Sidhu, along with MC’s Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, inspected the ongoing work to recarpet the Highway Cycle road in Ward 41. It was observed that the road was not cleaned properly before adding new layers to the road. A piece of cloth was found beneath a newly-laid layer.

Sidhu said he observed minor anomalies at the spot and directed the contractor to take corrective steps. He also ordered the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is not compromised. An inquiry has been marked, the MLA said.

In another instance, a few days ago, East MLA Daljeet Grewal (Bhola) had also raised questions about the quality and strength of a concrete road constructed in HM Colony in Ward 23.

He said the road was constructed a year ago before the last Assembly elections, but it had started getting damaged from a few points.

“Samples of road material will be taken from various locations in the coming days and appropriate action will be taken if any violation is found,” said Grewal.

A few years ago, road material samples collected from several roads had failed quality tests, but the MC did not take any action against erring contractors or officials responsible for the same.