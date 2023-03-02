MLAs urged to regularise contractual workers' jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

Highlighting their demands, members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee held a ‘thank you’ rally to honour the MLAs, Mayor, and the MC chief today.

In the rally, the members submitted a memorandum to the MLAs on various issues being faced by safai karamcharis, sewermen, beldars, drivers, and outsourced employees.

The members urged the MLAs to get a proposal approved by the Local Government to regularise the jobs of contractual sewermen and safai karamcharis who are above 42 years of age.

The members also appealed to the MLAs to get another proposal approved from the government to regularise jobs of 456 contractual employees, including drivers, beldars and gardeners, etc. working in the city MC.

The members also highlighted the demand of cashless health insurance coverage for all employees. They demanded that employees, who are working on an outsourcing basis, should be brought under the DC rate system.

MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga, etc. were present.