Mobike-borne miscreants rob man of Rs 32K in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 28
The police have booked two unidentified persons after they allegedly robbed an employee working at a liquor vend at Sudhar village on Saturday night after throwing chilli powder in his eyes. The police have registered a case on Sunday.
Gurpreet of Pavitar Nagar said as part of his job, he visited a liquor vend in Dango village and collected Rs 32,000 on Saturday night. Later, he went to a vend on the Sudhar road bend and asked an employee to count the money. Two motorcycle-borne men reached there and threw chili powder into his eyes. They snatched the money from him before fleeing the spot.
