Mobile clinic for women by DMCH

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

With an intent to provide quality healthcare services to the people living in rural areas, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has upgraded services at its rural health centre at Pohir village.

Whereas the number of people coming to OPD at the centre was quite good, not many women were coming for treatment and consultation.

It was desired to reach women living in villages around rural health centre Pohir at their doorstep with good healthcare services and it was decided to set up a mobile health clinic.

Now, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC ) Limited has consented to contribute Rs 35 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for setting up this mobile clinic for rural areas, specially to provide health services to women in villages.

An MoU for the same was signed between Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited on October 30 in the NTPC office at Noida.

This endeavour of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and the NTPC will be beneficial for women in rural areas who seldom visit medical facilities for their routine health problems.