Mobile, drugs recovered from inmate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

A mobile phone and drugs were allegedly recovered from an inmate at the Central Jail on Tajpur Road, Ludhiana.

Sukhpal Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, stated in his complaint that during the checking of the jail on Sunday they recovered a mobile, 10.1 grams of a black material that looked like opium, a sachet containing 6.5 grams of white powder, and 24.1 grams of small pieces of brown coloured material in another sachet.

A case under different sections of the NDPS Act and Section 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered at the Division number 7 police station against the accused, identified as Puneet Kumar Garg, an inmate in the jail. Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh is investigating the case.