Mobile medical van launched in Ludhiana to strengthen healthcare services

Flagged off by Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:29 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
A mobile medical van launched in Ludhiana to strengthen NCD screening and primary healthcare services.
In a significant step towards ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for every community member, Landmark Cares – a community health and well-being programme, supported by Lifestyle International Private Limited and implemented by Child Survival India, launched a dedicated Mobile Medical Van for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) screening and primary healthcare services in Ludhiana.

The mobile van was flagged off by Civil Surgeon Ramandeep Kaur from the Civil Surgeon’s office, Civil Lines. The van will cover 12 underserved and worker-dominated areas, including Focal Point, providing doorstep screening for blood pressure, blood sugar and other NCD indicators, along with essential counselling and timely medical support.

Civil Surgeon highlighted critical benefits of the initiative and stated: “Mobile medical services play a crucial role in bridging healthcare access gaps. The van will help in early detection of NCDs, timely treatment initiation and improved health-seeking behaviour among communities that often struggle to reach health facilities. It will also aid the department in monitoring disease trends and strengthening preventive healthcare interventions.”

She said the Health Department fully supports such community-oriented initiatives and values collaborations that enhance public health outcomes. The initiative reflects the strong partnership between Landmark Cares, Child Survival India and the Health Department, aimed at strengthening community health systems, reducing the burden of NCDs, and improving access to essential health services.

